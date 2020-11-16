Anna University online supplementary exam schedule for final year released at annauniv.edu

education

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:02 IST

The Anna University, Chennai has released the schedule for online undergraduate and postgraduate final year supplementary exams on its official website.

Candidates can check the examination schedule online at annauniv.edu.

According to the notification released on November 7, only those candidates who were not able to appear for the online final year exams due to technical glitches and absentees will be able to appear for the online final year supplementary exams.

As per the schedule, the varsity will conduct the online final year supplementary exams for undergraduate courses from November 17 to 21, 2020, while online PG supplementary exams is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 21, 2020. The exam will be conducted in four slots from 10am to 5pm.

Direct link for Online final year supplementary exams for undergraduate courses

Direct link for Online final year supplementary exams for postgraduate courses