Anna University Results 2019 for Nov/Dec exams declared at annauniv.edu
Anna University Results 2019: Anna University has announced undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) Nov/Dec 2019 results. Candidates, who have appeared in the Nov/Dec examinations, can check their results on the official website of Anna University.education Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:13 IST
Anna University has announced undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) Nov/Dec 2019 results. Candidates, who have appeared in the Nov/Dec examinations, can check their results on the official website of Anna University.
The result has been declared both in Grade system and marks system. Students can check their Anna University results in grade system by clicking here. Students can check their Anna University results in mark system by clicking here.
How to check Anna University UG/PG Nov/Dec 2018 exam results:
Go to the website of office of Anna University
Click on links for Office of Controller of Examination
Click on the link for UG/PG Results Nov/Dec 2019 Examinations (Grade System)
or
Click on the link for UG/PG Results Nov/Dec 2019 Examinations (Mark System)
Enter registration number and submit
Result will be displayed on the screen
Take a print out and download it on your computer
Note: Visit the official website of Anna University for latest news and updates on the examination.