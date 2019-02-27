Another paper solvers’ gang busted in Balia, 10 held

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday busted a paper solvers’ gang and arrested 10 people, including a college principal and a coaching centre owner, from an examination centre in Balia district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), STF, Abhishek Singh said that those arrested were identified as Virendra Kumar Shukla, principal of Pranpur Intermediate College, Balia and Shailesh Kuamr Singh, a coaching centre owner. Besides, five paper solvers, two teachers and one DIoS staff who were identified as Akhilesh Chauhan, Bhola Chauhan, Hriday Nand Shah, Rahul Verma and Abhitesh Verma and Jitendra Kumar, Amarnath Yadav (teachers) and Jai Narain Yadav (DIoS staff), respectively.

The STF recovered 42 answer sheets of intermediate Mathematics, 49 of chemistry, 52 of physics and 55 answer sheets of Hindi paper, besides a mobile phone and other documents from the centre.

The Gorakhpur unit of STF had specific information that Virendra Kumar Shukla, principal of Pranpur Intermediate College, had taken money from students to let them do mass copying with help of coaching owner, Shailesh Kumar Singh and paper solvers.

The SSP said that when STF sleuths raided the centre they found a number of boys and girls of intermediate were solving mathematics questions with help of guides. Besides, solvers were caught dictating answer to students. However, some of them managed to flee from the scene.

“The police also found written answer sheets of other subjects and upon investigation it came to light that centre incharge had planned to submit them later at the collection centre,” the STF officer said.

On Saturday, the UP STF had also busted a paper solvers’ gang and arrested 17 people, including a superintendent of an examination centre and 12 invigilators, from Muzaffarnagar district for rigging the UP board exam on Friday. The STF busted the mass copying racket during the examination of physics paper.

Police recovered Rs 12.50 lakh cash, solved answer sheets, fake identity cards of 12 invigilators, who were doing duty illegally. Besides, two pistols, 80 bullets, 16 mobile phones, 31 bank passbooks, four physics books, carbon papers and a SUV, from their possession.

The STF had arrested a school principal and a centre superintendent, 12 fake invigilators, including one from Haridwar, two solvers, one clerk and a teacher, who was the mastermind of the racket.

The mass copying gang was operating at Janata Inter College, Muzaffarnagar and hired solvers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 12:37 IST