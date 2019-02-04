AP constable admit card for PMT, PET released, here’s how to download

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the admit card for Physical Measurement (PMT) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) and verification of certificates for the post of SCTs PCS civil and AR (Men and Women) and APSP (Men), Warder (Men and Women) and firemen 2018.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam can download their admit cards from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

Here is the link to go to the page for downloading hall ticket. Click on the link for download of call letter for PMT, PET and verification of certificate. As the page is running slow you may take time to download the hall ticket.

Candidates can login using details of their hall ticket, registration number and date of birth.

AP Police Constable admit card for PET/PMT and verification of certificate: How to download

Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for Hall Ticket

Click on ‘CTs PCS civil and AR (Men and Women) and APSP (Men), Warder (Men and Women) and firemen 2018’

Click on the link Download call letter for PMT, PET and verification of certificates

Enter the required details on the login page that opens

Download the admit card and take a printout

The written exam was held for SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (AR) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Warders (Men), Warders (Women) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department and Firemen in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department.

The written exam was held at 28 locations at 704 centres. A total of 3,46,284 candidates took the exam out of 3,92,785 candidates who had registered for the exam. The written test comprised questions from English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy, Current events of national and international importance Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 17:18 IST