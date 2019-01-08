AP Police Constable answer key 2019 soon at slprb.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will soon release the preliminary answer keys of the written exam for the posts of SCT Police Constables in Police department, warders in Prisons and correctional services department and firemen in state fire and emergency services department. The examination was held on January 6, 2019.

The answer keys are for all the four set of question papers (A,B,C,D) will be uploaded at 5pm on the official website

Candidates can raise their objection/s to the preliminary answer keys, if any, until 8pm on January 10. APSLPRB has also released a write-up about the exam and how to raise objections to the answer keys on the board’s website. Candidates must go through the write-up before raising the objection/s. A prescribed format for raising objections and the email address for sending the objection has been given in the write-up.

The results of the examination will be announced within a fortnight. The examination was attended by 3,46,284 candidates. The recruitment notification was issued on November 12, 2018.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:08 IST