AP Police constable written exam result declared, here’s how to download

AP Police Constable Results 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the results of the police constable exams. Candidates can check their results at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

Final answer key of the exam has also been released online. The preliminary answer key was released on January 8, objection portal was active till January 10.

Candidates can login using details of their hall ticket, registration number and date of birth.

AP Police Constable Result : Here’s how to download

Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number

Enter the date of birth

Submit the details

Download the AP Police Constable Result

The exam was held for SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (AR) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Warders (Men), Warders (Women) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department and Firemen in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department.

The exam was held at 28 locations at 704 centres. A total of 3,46,284 candidates took the exam out of 3,92,785 candidates who had registered for the exam. The written test comprised questions from English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy, Current events of national and international importance Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:40 IST