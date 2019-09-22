AP DElEd 2nd year admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

education

Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has released the AP DEIED 2nd-year admit card. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website at bseap.org.

The examination will be held from September 27 to October 4, 2019. Candidates are advised to bring their hall ticket to examination centres.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘DEIED,’ appearing on the left side of the homepage

3.Click on the link, ‘D.El.Ed., 2nd Year Exams Hall Tickets download,’ appearing on the webpage

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials

6.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download and take its print out for any future use

Time Table for DEIED 2nd-year examination:

1.September 27: Education in contemporary Indian society (Paper- I)

2.September 28: Integrating Gender and Inclusive perspectives in education (Paper-II)

3.September 30: School cultural leadership and teacher development (Paper-III)

4.October 1: Pedagogy of English at primary level (Class 1 to 5th) (Paper-IV)

5.October 3: Pedagogy of EVS at primary level (Class 3rd to 5th) (Paper-V)

6.October 4: Pedagogy of elemental subject-Classes VI to VIII (Optional) English/Telgu/Maths/Science/Social Studies

The timing of examination will be from 9 am to 12 noon.

