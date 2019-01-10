Released: AP DSC SGT hall ticket issued, here’s how to download

Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) has released the hall ticket for secondary grade teacher (SGT) on its official website apdsc.apcfss.in. The AP DSC SGT exam will be held from January 18, 2019.

Moreover, AP DSC has also uploaded hall tickets of special schools exam and teachers’ recruitment test (TET or TRT)exam.

Candidates can login using reference ID or Aadhar number or mobile number along with their date of birth. Candidates can find direct links to download these admit cards below.

Click here to check the full schedule of AP DSC

AP DSC hall tickets: How to download

Visit the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

On the homepage click on the link of the exam you wish to download the admit card for

Enter your registration details and date of birth

Click on submit.

