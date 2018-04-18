AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards to release today, exams from April 22

The APEAMCET 2018 admit cards will be available for download on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education website from April 18. The exams would be held from April 22 to 26, 2018, and candidates can download the hall tickets till April 22.

Those applicants who have still not registered for the examination can do so till April 21 with a late fee Rs 10,000.

The AP EAMCET exam for engineering will be held from April 22 to April 25, and the exam for agriculture courses will be held from April 25 to 26. The exam for both streams will be held on April 24 and 25. The preliminary key (engineering) will be declared on April 25 and for agriculture courses will be out on April 26. The last date for receiving objections on the preliminary key is April 28. The results would be declared on May 5.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, or APEAMCET, is held for admission to engineering and agriculture courses.

Note: Please check the official website, http://sche.ap.gov.in, for updates.