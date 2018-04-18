AP EAMCET 2018 admit card released, here’s how to download

The APEAMCET 2018 hall ticket was released on Wednesday and are available for download on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education website. The exams would be held from April 22 to 26, 2018, and candidates can download the hall tickets till April 22.

AP EAMCET 2018 hall ticket

As the website is running slow, students are having problem in downloading the hall ticket. Please wait and try again if you are having difficulty in downloading the admit card.

Here is the direct linkto download AP EAMCET 2018 hall ticket/admit card. Enter your 1) payment reference id 2) Mobile number 3) Registration number 4) Date of birth 5) Qualifying exam hall ticket number and submit to get hall ticket.

Those applicants who have still not registered for the examination can do so till April 21 with a late fee Rs 10,000.

The AP EAMCET exam for engineering will be held from April 22 to April 25, and the exam for agriculture courses will be held from April 25 to 26. The exam for both streams will be held on April 24 and 25. The preliminary key (engineering) will be declared on April 25 and for agriculture courses will be out on April 26. The last date for receiving objections on the preliminary key is April 28. The results would be declared on May 5.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, or APEAMCET, is held for admission to engineering and agriculture courses.

EAMCET 2017: Last year, as many as 1,23,974 students qualified in the engineering stream of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test. As many as 1,98,064 students registered for the exam from engineering stream and 80,735 registered from the agriculture stream. In the engineering stream, 79.74% of the candidates qualified in the entrance. In the agriculture and pharmacy streams, 55,288 students qualified.

Note: Please check the official website, http://sche.ap.gov.in, for updates.