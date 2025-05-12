AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Andhra Pradesh EAPCET admit cards out, direct link

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has releasedcAP EAMCET 2025 hall tickets. Candidates can download AP EAPCET hall tickets or admit cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Direct link The AP EAMCET exam will be held on May 19, 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The exam for Engineering stream will be held on May 21 to May 27, 2025 in two sessions every day - 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. and 2 P.M to 5 P.M....Read More

The Engineering paper will have 160 questions – 80 from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 40 from Chemistry.

For Agriculture and pharmacy, the question paper will have of 160 questions – 80 from Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 from Physics, and 40 from Chemistry.

AP EAMCET 2025: Steps to download hall ticket

1. Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on the AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and download the hall ticket.