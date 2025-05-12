Edit Profile
Monday, May 12, 2025
    AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Andhra Pradesh EAPCET admit cards out, direct link

    By HT Education Desk
    May 12, 2025 10:08 AM IST

    AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Candidates can download AP EAPCET hall tickets or admit cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: EAPCET admit cards out (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has releasedcAP EAMCET 2025 hall tickets. Candidates can download AP EAPCET hall tickets or admit cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Direct link The AP EAMCET exam will be held on May 19, 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The exam for Engineering stream  will be held on May 21 to May 27, 2025 in two sessions every day - 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. and 2 P.M to 5 P.M....Read More

    The Engineering paper will have 160 questions –  80 from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 40 from Chemistry.

    For Agriculture and pharmacy, the question paper will have of 160 questions – 80 from Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 from Physics, and 40 from Chemistry.

    AP EAMCET 2025: Steps to download hall ticket

    1. Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    2. Click on the AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket link available on the home page.

    3. Enter your login details. 

    4. Submit and download the hall ticket.

    Follow all the updates here:
    AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Login details required to download hall tickets

    AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Candidates need to use the following information to download the EAMCET admit card-

    Registration Number (or) Payment Reference Id 

    Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No 

    Date of Birth

    AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Direct link

    Here is the direct link to download the AP EAMCET admit card.

    AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Hall tickets or admit cards for AP EAPCET 2025 have been released. 

