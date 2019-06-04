AP EAMCET result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check at sche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday declared the results for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019. This year the exam was conducted from April 20 to April 23.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here. Key in your registration number, date of birth and click on view results on the login page that opens. The result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer.

Though the examination is called EAMCET, it does not contain the medical entrance examination, as it has now been made part of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). The EAMCET now covers only engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams. AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to under graduate streams in these three streams.

The examination was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

