AP EAMCET Results 2019 declared, 74% qualify for engineering and 83% for agriculture, check top 10 rank holders list here

As many as 1,38,160 out of 1,85,711 students, who appeared for Engineering and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (EAMCET-2019) have qualified for admission into various engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, 68,512 out of 81,916 students were qualified in the agriculture stream of the entrance examination. The pass percentage in the engineering stream is 74.39% and agriculture is 83.64%.

The results of EAMCET were declared at Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) office at Tadepalli in Amaravati on Tuesday. Principal Secretary, higher education P Damayanti and APSCHE chairman Vijaya Raju released the results.

Though medical stream had been delinked from the entrance examination since the introduction of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at the all-India level, the entrance test for engineering and agriculture streams in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is still being referred to as EAMCET.

Pinishetti Ravi Sri Teja secured the first rank in engineering entrance and Sunkara Sai Swati secured the first rank in the agriculture stream.

Vijaya Raju said for the first time in the entire country, the entrance test was conducted totally through online method under the auspices of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. While engineering entrance was conducted in seven sessions, agriculture entrance was held in three sessions.

He said candidates can check their results and download the rank card from the official website of the APSCHE (www.sche.ap.gov.in) from June 10. For now, the rank details would be sent to the mobile numbers and also e-mails of the candidates, he added.

The top 10 rankers in the EAMCET are:

Engineering:

P Ravi Sri Teja

P Veda Pranav

G Bhanu Datta

D Chandrasekhara and S S Heda Havya

B Karthikeya

Rishi Sharaf

G Venkata Krishna and Surya Likhit

Abhijit Reddy

Aryan Laddha

A Hema Venkata Abhinav

Agriculture:

Sunkara Sai Swati

Dasari Kiran Kumar Reddy

A Sai Praveen Gupta

Tipparaju Harshitha

G Madhuri Reddy

G Krishna Vamsi

Kanchi Jayasri and Vaishnavi Varma

B Subhiksha

Kornapati Hari Prasad

Empati Kushwant

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 14:00 IST