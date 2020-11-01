e-paper
AP govt launches app to monitor educational institutions during COVID-19 pandemic

education Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 12:02 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.(ANI )
         

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday said that an application has been created to see that all schools, reopening from November 2, adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said a task force has been created with the Collectors and other officials to monitor the situation and random tests would be conducted for the students on a regular basis. Every effort would be made to hold sanitation classes on alternate days till noon, he added.

With reference to Intermediate classes, the minister said that the second-year intermediate classes would begin from November 2 and the first-year from November 16.

A schedule has been prepared to complete the 2020-21 academic year by August. Only online admissions have been permitted to the 647 colleges and 5,83,760 seats were allotted.

Some colleges that failed to follow the standard procedures were denied renewal this year.

Renewal for nearly 611 colleges has been rejected for violating the norms and out of them, 200 colleges were given permission after they submitted an affidavit that they would abide by the norms. (ANI)

