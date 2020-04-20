AP Grama Volunteers recruitment 2020: Registration process begins at gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in

education

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:22 IST

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday invited online applications for the recruitment of Grama Volunteers/Ward Volunteers on its official website.

Interested candidates can apply for AP Grama Volunteers/Ward Volunteers posts online gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in on or before April 24, 2020.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that some Gram Volunteers and Ward Volunteers vacancies arose due to unauthorized absence, irregular in attending duties and some have resigned their job during the crisis of outbreak of COVID-19. The government also noticed that as the role of the Village/Ward Volunteers in delivering the services to the doorsteps of Households is crucial, there is an immediate need to fill up the vacancies arising due to resignation and for other reasons,” reads the official notification.

The applicant should be of at least 18 years of age as on January 1 and shall have not exceeded 35 years.

Positioning and commencement of work by newly placed Village/Ward Volunteers in the villages shall start from May 1 onwards.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Important Dates:

1. Notification inviting applications: 20-04-2020

2. Receipt of application: 20-04-2020 to 24-04-2020

3. Scrutiny of applications: 25-04-2020

4. Interviews by selection committees: 27.04.2020 to 29.04.2020

5. Intimation letters to selected volunteers: 27.04.2020 to 29.04.2020

6. Positioning of volunteers: 01-05-2020