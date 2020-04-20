e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP Grama Volunteers recruitment 2020: Registration process begins at gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in

AP Grama Volunteers recruitment 2020: Registration process begins at gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in

Interested candidates can apply for AP Grama Volunteers/Ward Volunteers posts online gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in on or before April 24, 2020.

education Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:22 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP Grama Volunteers recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
AP Grama Volunteers recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday invited online applications for the recruitment of Grama Volunteers/Ward Volunteers on its official website.

Interested candidates can apply for AP Grama Volunteers/Ward Volunteers posts online gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in on or before April 24, 2020.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that some Gram Volunteers and Ward Volunteers vacancies arose due to unauthorized absence, irregular in attending duties and some have resigned their job during the crisis of outbreak of COVID-19. The government also noticed that as the role of the Village/Ward Volunteers in delivering the services to the doorsteps of Households is crucial, there is an immediate need to fill up the vacancies arising due to resignation and for other reasons,” reads the official notification.

The applicant should be of at least 18 years of age as on January 1 and shall have not exceeded 35 years.

Positioning and commencement of work by newly placed Village/Ward Volunteers in the villages shall start from May 1 onwards.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Important Dates:

1. Notification inviting applications: 20-04-2020

2. Receipt of application: 20-04-2020 to 24-04-2020

3. Scrutiny of applications: 25-04-2020

4. Interviews by selection committees: 27.04.2020 to 29.04.2020

5. Intimation letters to selected volunteers: 27.04.2020 to 29.04.2020

6. Positioning of volunteers: 01-05-2020

tags
top news
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News