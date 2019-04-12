AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 out, here’s how to check result on mobile

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared the results of Intermediate first and second year examinations 2019 on Friday. The results were declared at around 11am during a press conference in the conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3 AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.

A total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year exam. The pass percentage is 60% for 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

The results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam is based on grade points system. In the second year, girls pass percentage is 75% while for boys it is 69%.

Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 75% and for boys it is 69%. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade in II year.

Krishna district has topped in the results. The pass percentage was 89% in second year, 72% in first year. In the first year, 64% girls passed and 56% boys passed.

The Inter advanced supplementary exams will be held on May 14. This is the first time results have been declared within 24 days of completing the exams.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to check results on Mobile

Visit the official websites of Andhra Pradesh Results on your mobile.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- AP Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2019.

If you face any difficulty in accessing the homepage, go to your settings option on Google Chrome.You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer- like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.

Touch the check box to switch in to Desktop friendly site. After you click on the Check box, your mobile browser will be desktop friendly and you will be able to access the website of Bihar Board result.

Then, a login page will open

Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to check results on Web

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education at bieap.gov.in

Click on the link for AP Inter first year results or AP Inter Second year results

Enter your hall ticket number in the given field

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to get your result on SMS

Candidates can get their results on SMS also.

AP INTER 1ST YEAR RESULTS

First year students of general courses will have to type APGEN1REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263.

First year students of vocational courses will have to type APVOC1REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263.

AP INTER 2ND YEAR RESULTS

Second year students of general courses will have to type APGEN2REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263.

Second year students of vocational courses will have to type APVOC2REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 10:13 IST