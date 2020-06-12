AP Inter Results 2020: Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results to be declared today at bieap.gov.in, steps to check

education

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 08:47 IST

AP Inter Results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, will announce the AP Inter Results 2020 for first and second-year students today at 4 pm. The results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam is based on the grade points system.

The announcement of AP 1st Inter Results and AP 2nd Year Inter results 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Students who have appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Inter examinations can check their results online at bieap.gov.in after it is declared.

As per the media reports, around 8 to 10 lakh students appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year.

In 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year exam. The pass percentage was 60% for 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

AP Intermediate Results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Students can visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2020

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 score will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Results Marksheet and take its print out for future references.

Last year, girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls was 75% and for boys, it was 69%. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grades in II year.