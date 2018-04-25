AP LAWCET result 2018 to be declared today at sche.ap.gov.in

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) will likely be announced today on sche.ap.gov.in

The exam was held by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur on April 19.

Process to check results:

1. Log on to the official website.

2. Click on the link which shall be given on the homepage.

3. Key in the required information.

4. After doing all this, your AP LAWCET Result 2018 shall come up on the screen.

5. Make sure you download it and get a printout for future purposes.

The AP LAWCET took place on April 19 for admission to the first year of 5-year LLB /3-year LLB. The exam was held by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh across 16 different centres in Andhra Pradesh.

About SKU:

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu, began as a Postgraduate Centre of Sri Venkateswara University in 1967-68. It got autonomy in 1976.

To get further details regarding the result, candidates can log on to the official website.