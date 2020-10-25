e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020 declared at appolycet.nic.in, here’s direct link

AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020 declared at appolycet.nic.in, here’s direct link

AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020: Candidates who have applied for the AP POLYCET counselling 2020 can check the first seat allotment results online at appolycet.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 16:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020.
AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has declared the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) first phase seat allotment results on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the AP POLYCET counselling 2020 can check the first seat allotment results online at appolycet.nic.in.

“Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through ‘Candidates Login’,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

Direct link to check AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020.

How to check AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at appolycet.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

The AP POLYCET first seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: de Villiers, Moeen fall but Kohli on the charge
IPL 2020, Live Score: de Villiers, Moeen fall but Kohli on the charge
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
‘We are not kids’, Owaisi’s reply to Bhagwat’s ‘Muslims were misled’
‘We are not kids’, Owaisi’s reply to Bhagwat’s ‘Muslims were misled’
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In