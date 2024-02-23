 AP TET 2024 admit card released at aptet.apcfss.in, download link here - Hindustan Times
AP TET 2024 admit card released at aptet.apcfss.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2024 02:18 PM IST

AP TET 2024 admit card is available for download; the exam is scheduled from February 27 to March 9.

The Government of AP, Department of School Education has released the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test admit card for February 2024. Candidates appearing for the AP TET examination can download the admit card from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their log in credentials.

AP TET 2024 admit card out, download link here

AP TET 2024 admit card download link

The exam will take place in the state from February 27 to March 9. There will be two shifts for the exam: from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The AP TET 2024 provisional answer key will be released on March 10, and candidates can raise objections until March 11.

The Final answer key will be released on March 13, and the AP TET 2024 result will be announced on March 14.

AP TET 2024 admit card: How to download

Go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link

Key in your login details

Check the AP TET 2024 admit card link

Download and take print for future use.

