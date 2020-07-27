e-paper
Home / Education / APJ Abdul Kalam 5th death anniversary: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the ‘People’s President’

APJ Abdul Kalam 5th death anniversary: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the ‘People’s President’

Today is the fifth death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India. He is popularly known as the missile man of our country. He was a great educationalist. Here are top 10 inspiring quotes for youth by APJ Abdul Kalam.

education Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:55 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India on his 5th death anniversary
Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India on his 5th death anniversary(abdulakalam.com)
         

Today is the fifth death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India. He is popularly known as the missile man of our country. He was a great educationalist. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is called the ‘Missile Man of India’, for his contributions towards the development of our missile projects. He was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and died of cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015 while giving a lecture at Indian Institute of Management Shillong.

He was very dedicated towards teaching and thus United Nations, in the year 2010, recognised October 15 as World Students’ Day.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the ‘People’s President’ for his friendly nature with one and all.

.

Hindustantimes

Here are top 10 inspiring quotes for youth by APJ Abdul Kalam :

1. Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that makes its youth crawl in conformity and enforces. dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish.

2 The two most important life -goals I would like every youth to have: one, increase the amount of time that you have at your disposal- two, increase what you can achieve in the time available.

3. Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustrations and obstacles. It helps in building our will power which is the very basis of success

4. Never give up on your dreams no matter how old you are no matter where you are today. Do not give up dreaming for a better tomorrow.

5. There is no success without failure. Failures are just intermittent blockades. Success is the final destination.

6. Use the difficult situation you are facing to tap into your spirituality and build upon it to achieve something meaningful

7. The world demands the qualities of youth, youth not as defined by a time span of life but defined by a state of mind, a temper of the will, a quality of the imagination, a predominance of courage over timidity and an appetite for adventure over a life of ease.

8. To achieve any success you have to first control your sense and when this is combined with vision you can achieve any goal

9. When I call upon youth to dream lofty dreams I am invoking a vision in them. As you dream so shall you become!

10. Mental strength is the most powerful source of support when we are going through difficult times if we delve into the deep depths of our being we can find the inner strength to keep moving towards our goal- no matter how difficult the path may seem

