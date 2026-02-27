Application correction window for JEE (Mains) 2026 Session 2 closes tomorrow, check guidelines

Applicants must ensure that all edits are made in line with the guidelines issued by the NTA. If any modification results in an additional fee, the payment must be completed online within the given deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2. Candidates can make changes to permitted fields in their application forms on February 27 and 28 until 11:50 pm.

The agency has clarified that no further opportunity for corrections will be provided after the window closes.

The NTA has clarified who can use the correction facility for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. The option is open to two groups — fresh applicants and repeat candidates.

Fresh applicants are those who applied only for Session 2. They can modify selected details in their forms through the official portal. Repeat candidates are those who appeared in Session 1 and later re-registered for Session 2. The fields available for editing vary depending on the type of registration.

Registration timeline explained Candidates classified as repeat applicants had first registered for Session 1 between October 31 and November 27. They completed a separate registration for Session 2, which was conducted from February 1 to February 25.

Only those who successfully re-registered for Session 2 will be permitted to make corrections under the current window.

The NTA has allowed changes in specific sections of the application form. These include: