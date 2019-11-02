APPSC group 1 results 2019 declared, 8351 qualified for main exam

education

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results for Group 1 prelims exam that was conducted on May 26.

APPSC has also released the question paper and answer key for notification no. 27/18 group 1 services screening exam.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for main exam. APPSC main exam will be conducted from December 12 to 23.

A total of 8351 candidates have qualified for the APPSC Group 1 main exam,

Candidates can download their answer keys for General Studies Degree Standard- Paper-I and General Aptitude Degree Standard- Paper-II

The official notice reads, “The results are subject to outcome of final judgement of Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh in WP No.13705/2019.”

The exam was conducted for 240 marks and the cut-off marks is 90.42 marks.

Candidates can check their results online athttps://psc.ap.gov.in.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 19:48 IST