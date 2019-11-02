e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

APPSC group 1 results 2019 declared, 8351 qualified for main exam

APPSC group 1 results 2019 : APPSC has also released the question paper and answer key for notification no. 27/18 group 1 services screening exam.

education Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:48 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APPSC group 1 results declared
APPSC group 1 results declared (appsc)
         

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results for Group 1 prelims exam that was conducted on May 26.

APPSC has also released the question paper and answer key for notification no. 27/18 group 1 services screening exam.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for main exam. APPSC main exam will be conducted from December 12 to 23.

A total of 8351 candidates have qualified for the APPSC Group 1 main exam,

Candidates can download their answer keys for General Studies Degree Standard- Paper-I and General Aptitude Degree Standard- Paper-II

The official notice reads, “The results are subject to outcome of final judgement of Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh in WP No.13705/2019.”

The exam was conducted for 240 marks and the cut-off marks is 90.42 marks.

Candidates can check their results online athttps://psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on any of the link:

Results for Screening Test Group- I Services-Notification No.27/2018 - (Published on 01/11/2019) - Click Here

Final Keys for Group- I Services- Notification No.27/2018 - (Published On 01/11/2019) - Click Here

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 19:48 IST

tags
top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News