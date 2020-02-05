APPSC hall ticket for junior lecturers in AP intermediate education released

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:21 IST

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for junior lecturers recruitment exam in AP intermediate education under advertisement number 22/2018.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts can download their admit card online at psc.ap.gov.in.The recruitment will be done against 200 fresh vacancies and 37 carry forward vacancies.

How to download APPSC hall ticket 2019:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Hall Tickets for the Junior Lectures in A.P. Intermediate Education - Notification No.22/2018 - are available for download (Published on 05/02/2020)’

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download admit card