Home / Education / APPSC hall ticket for junior lecturers in AP intermediate education released

APPSC hall ticket for junior lecturers in AP intermediate education released

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for junior lecturers recruitment exam in AP intermediate education under advertisement number 22/2018.

education Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:21 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APPSC hall ticket
APPSC hall ticket(APPSC)
         

Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts can download their admit card online at psc.ap.gov.in.The recruitment will be done against 200 fresh vacancies and 37 carry forward vacancies.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts can download their admit card online at psc.ap.gov.in.The recruitment will be done against 200 fresh vacancies and 37 carry forward vacancies.

How to download APPSC hall ticket 2019:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Hall Tickets for the Junior Lectures in A.P. Intermediate Education - Notification No.22/2018 - are available for download (Published on 05/02/2020)’

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download admit card

