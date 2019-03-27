APSC admit card 2019 for Junior Information PR officer screening test released

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card forJunior Information and Public Relations Officer screening test on its official website at apsc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on March 31.

Applicants who have successfully applied for Junior Information and Public Relations Officer recruitment can download their admit card using their roll number.

APSC 2019: How to download admit card

Visit official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

Under the latest updates section, click on Junior Information and Public Relations Officer admit card link

Enter your roll number and submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 16:19 IST