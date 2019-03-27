APSC admit card 2019 for Junior Information PR officer screening test released
Assam APSC admit card 2019 released for Junior Information and Public Relations Officer screening test.education Updated: Mar 27, 2019 16:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card forJunior Information and Public Relations Officer screening test on its official website at apsc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on March 31.
Applicants who have successfully applied for Junior Information and Public Relations Officer recruitment can download their admit card using their roll number.
APSC 2019: How to download admit card
Visit official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in
Under the latest updates section, click on Junior Information and Public Relations Officer admit card link
Enter your roll number and submit
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take its print out.
