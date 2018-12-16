APSC prelims admit card 2018 released at apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for combined competitive prelim examination (CCE Prelims) 2018. The examination will be held on December 30.

APSC prelims admit card: Steps to download from the official website

1) Go to APSC’s official website

2) Click on link for download of CCE Prelims 2018 admit card in the latest updates section

3) You will be directed to a new login page

4) Enter roll no and date of birth in dd-mm-yy format

5) Click on submit to download the call letter

Immediately after downloading the e-admission certificate, candidates should look for details given on it and inform the commission in case there is any discrepancy.

