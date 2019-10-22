APSET 2019 prelim answer key to be released today at apset.net.in

education

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:04 IST

The preliminary answer key of Andhra Pradesh State eligibility test 2019 will be released on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website, at apset.net.in. APSET is an eligibility test for the recruitment of Assistant professors/lecturers in Degree Colleges and Universities in the state. The examination was conducted on October 20, 2019. The exam was held in 60 centres across eight regional centres.

According to a report in The Hindu, APSET chairman and Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University Professor Reddy said that candidates can challenge the answer key with appropriate representations, if any, by 5 pm till October 24, 2019, on email address: msapset@gmail.com. He also said that the results for the examination will be declared in about 30 to 35 days.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for more information and updates regarding the preliminary answer key.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 13:03 IST