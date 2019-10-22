e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

APSET 2019 prelim answer key to be released today at apset.net.in

APSET is an eligibility test for the recruitment of Assistant professors/lecturers in Degree Colleges and Universities in the state. The preliminary examination was conducted on October 20, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:04 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The preliminary answer key of APSET 2019 will be released today at apset.net.in. (Representational image)
The preliminary answer key of APSET 2019 will be released today at apset.net.in. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The preliminary answer key of Andhra Pradesh State eligibility test 2019 will be released on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website, at apset.net.in. APSET is an eligibility test for the recruitment of Assistant professors/lecturers in Degree Colleges and Universities in the state. The examination was conducted on October 20, 2019. The exam was held in 60 centres across eight regional centres.

According to a report in The Hindu, APSET chairman and Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University Professor Reddy said that candidates can challenge the answer key with appropriate representations, if any, by 5 pm till October 24, 2019, on email address: msapset@gmail.com. He also said that the results for the examination will be declared in about 30 to 35 days.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for more information and updates regarding the preliminary answer key.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 13:03 IST

tags
top news
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Why Priyanka Gandhi didn’t campaign in Maharashtra, Haryana elections
Why Priyanka Gandhi didn’t campaign in Maharashtra, Haryana elections
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
With great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer
With great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News