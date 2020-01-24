APSSB Recruitment 2020: 944 constables, foresters vacancies notified, 10th pass can apply

education

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited online applications for the posts of foresters, H/Constable(RT/T), H/Constable (driver) Constable(GD), Constable (IRBn), Constable(driver), Fireman, Forest guard and Mineral guard.

The online application process begins on January 28 and the deadline to apply is February 28.There are a total of 944 vacancies.

Candidates who have passed class 12th Eligible candidates will be able to apply online at www.apssb.in. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for complete detail on the eligibility of posts.

Details of Posts:

Scheme of Exam:

The examination/test will be of three stages for Post Codes 67/20, 70/20 and 71/20 and two stages for Post Codes 58/20, 59/20, 60/20, 61/20, 62/20, 63/20, 64/20, 65/20, 66/20, 68/20 and 69/20

Stage I-- Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Trade Test.

Stage II -- Trade Test (where applicable)

Stage III-- Objective test

Candidates can check the syllabus of test and requirements for PET and trade test in the official notification.

Click here for APSSB official notification under advertisement number 78/2020