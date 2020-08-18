e-paper
Home / Education / ARIIA 2020 Rankings: IITs dominate Education ministry’s Innovation rankings

ARIIA 2020 Rankings: IITs dominate Education ministry’s Innovation rankings

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore stands in the fourth place while the IIT Kharagpur stood fifth in the prestigious Institutes of National Importance and central universities category.

education Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:22 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Delhi.(Agency file photo/Representative image)
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras stood in the first place followed by the IITs at Mumbai and Delhi in the Union Education Ministry’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 that were released by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

The ranking, which aim to promote innovation among Indian educational institutions, assess colleges and varsities on criteria ranging from support for entrepreneurship development to innovative learning method, intellectual property generation, technology transfer and commercialization among other aspects.

In the Higher educational institutions exclusively for women, the top rank went to Avinashlingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. In the second place was Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women based in New Delhi.

In the Private or Self Financed Colleges category, the top rank went to S R Engineering College in Warangal in Telangana while the second rank went to G H Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur.

In the private or self financed universities category, the winner is the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. S R M Institute of Science and Technology in Tamil Nadu stood in the second place while the Vellore Institute of Technology in Vellore stood in the third place.

In the Government and Government-aided Universities category the top rank was bagged by Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical and Technology while Chandigarh’s Punjab University stood in the second position.Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University stood at the third place.

Pune’s College of Engineering stood at top of the government or government-aided colleges category while PES college of engineering in Karnataka was in the second place. Coimbatore Institute of Technology was in the second place.

A total of 674 institutions took part in the rankings.

Naidu lauded the effort and said innovation is the key defining feature of human progress. He said education institutions should reinvent to ensure that innovation thrives. The new National Education Policy (NEP) has a sharp focus on this aspect, he said. HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present at the event.

