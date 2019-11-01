e-paper
Army Public School Teachers Result 2019 declared at aps-csb.in

Army Public School (APS) has declared the result for online screening test today, October 30 for the recruitment test of PGT, TGT, PRT posts.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APS Result for TGT, PRT 2019 declared
APS Result for TGT, PRT 2019 declared
         

Army Public School (APS) has declared the result for online screening test that was conducted for the recruitment test of PGT, TGT, PRT posts.

Candidates can check their result onaps-csb.in/College/Index_New.aspx .

The exam was conducted by Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teacher (PRT) on October 19 and 20 at various places across the country.

Here’s the direct link to check results

Candidates will have to key in their login ID and password to check their results.

Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

The next stage of the selection process is the interview. In the third stage of the selection process, the teaching skills of the candidate is evaluated. For language teachers, written test comprising essay and comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. The selection committee may also hold computer proficiency tests if they want.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 13:32 IST

