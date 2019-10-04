e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Army Public School AWES Admit Card 2019 for PGT/TGT/PRT to be released soon

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will on Friday, October 4 release the admit card of the screening test for the recruitment of teachers in Army Public Schools (APS).

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:23 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will on Friday, October 4 release the admit card of the screening test for the recruitment of teachers in Army Public Schools (APS).
The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will on Friday, October 4 release the admit card of the screening test for the recruitment of teachers in Army Public Schools (APS). (awesindia.in)
         

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will on Friday, October 4 release the admit card of the screening test for the recruitment of teachers in Army Public Schools (APS).

The online screening test for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teacher (PRT) will be held on October 19 and 20 at various places across the country.

The admit cards will be available online at awesindia.in. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it on their computers and take a printout of the same. After downloading the admit card or the hall ticket candidates should read the instructions provided carefully. The admit card should be kept safely and produced at the examination centre.

The test will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Those who pass the test will be given a score card which will be valid for life provided the candidate picks up a teaching job within three years from the date of passing the screening exam in any CBSE affiliated school for a continuous duration of at least one year.

The score card will make candidate eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process. Score card by itself does not entitle appointment as teacher in any Army Public School. It only makes a candidate eligible for stage 2 and 3 of the selection process.

The stage two of the selection process is the interview. In the third stage of the selection process, the teaching skills of the candidate is evaluated. For language teachers, written test comprising essay and comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. The selection committee may also hold computer proficiency tests if they want.

The stage 2 and 3 of the selection process will be held in tandem. After clearing the stage one of the selection process, candidates will have to apply against vacancies announced by the Army Public Schools and clear stage 2 and 3 for appointment as teacher.

The result of the online screening test for the recruitment of teachers in Army Public Schools (APS) is scheduled to be declared on October 30 this year.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:16 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News