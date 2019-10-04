Army Public School AWES Admit Card 2019 for PGT/TGT/PRT to be released soon

education

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will on Friday, October 4 release the admit card of the screening test for the recruitment of teachers in Army Public Schools (APS).

The online screening test for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teacher (PRT) will be held on October 19 and 20 at various places across the country.

The admit cards will be available online at awesindia.in. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it on their computers and take a printout of the same. After downloading the admit card or the hall ticket candidates should read the instructions provided carefully. The admit card should be kept safely and produced at the examination centre.

The test will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Those who pass the test will be given a score card which will be valid for life provided the candidate picks up a teaching job within three years from the date of passing the screening exam in any CBSE affiliated school for a continuous duration of at least one year.

The score card will make candidate eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process. Score card by itself does not entitle appointment as teacher in any Army Public School. It only makes a candidate eligible for stage 2 and 3 of the selection process.

The stage two of the selection process is the interview. In the third stage of the selection process, the teaching skills of the candidate is evaluated. For language teachers, written test comprising essay and comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. The selection committee may also hold computer proficiency tests if they want.

The stage 2 and 3 of the selection process will be held in tandem. After clearing the stage one of the selection process, candidates will have to apply against vacancies announced by the Army Public Schools and clear stage 2 and 3 for appointment as teacher.

The result of the online screening test for the recruitment of teachers in Army Public Schools (APS) is scheduled to be declared on October 30 this year.

