e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Army to hold recruitment rally for 10 Jammu districts in February-March

Army to hold recruitment rally for 10 Jammu districts in February-March

Army recruitment rally: Army will hold a recruitment rally for the districts of Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua at Jammu next year.

education Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The admit cards for the already registered candidates will be sent thorough registered e-mail from January 26 to February 9 2021.
The admit cards for the already registered candidates will be sent thorough registered e-mail from January 26 to February 9 2021. (AFP file)
         

Army will hold a recruitment rally for the districts of Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua at Jammu next year.

“The Army Recruitment Rally for the districts of Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua will be held at Zorawar Stadium inside Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu from February 10 to March 10, 2021,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

The admit cards for the already registered candidates will be sent thorough registered e-mail from January 26 to February 9 2021.

All candidates have been advised to read the rally notification carefully and follow COVID-19 directions issued on web page www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for recruitment rally.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic limited number of candidates shall be called per day. The candidates are advised to report to the rally ground only on the date and time mentioned in admit card and not to assemble before the due date and time,” he said.

tags
top news
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
LIVE: ‘Bullets or peaceful solution’, says farmers’ leader on talks with govt
LIVE: ‘Bullets or peaceful solution’, says farmers’ leader on talks with govt
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In