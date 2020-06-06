Assam HSLC Result 2020: Pass percentage, toppers list and other important details of SEBA 10th and AHM results here

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:26 IST

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) announced results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exams on Saturday morning.

The overall pass percent of HSLC exam was 64.80 with boys (66.93%) outperforming girls (62.91%). In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 60.23. Nalbari district (78.73%) had the highest pass percentage while Dhubri with 44.20 was lowest.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Padum Pukhuri High School in Darrang topped the results scoring 595 out of total 600 marks. Alankrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh came second with 594 marks.

Debisma Priya Borah of Gyanjyoti Academy or Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district, Jyotisman Deva Sarma Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Barbhag, Nalbari and Chaki G. Bulton of St. Mary’s School, Guwahati came third with 591 marks.

A total of 42 students captured the top 10 rankings in HSLC exam.

The pass percentage for AHM exam was 63.67 with boys (65.25%) bettering girls (62.62%). Jorhat district topped the list with 100% pass percentage while Udalguri came last with 0% (all 3 students who appeared failed).

Eyamin Ali of Dhakua High Madrassa in Barpeta district came first scoring 558 out of 600, Apshana Yesmin of SAB High Madrassa in Kamrup district came second with 552 and Rasidul Ali Sk of Nabajyoti High Madrassa, Howriapet in Kokrajhar came third with 551 marks.

However, the usual bustle and celebrations seen in schools from students, teachers and parents after the announcements are made was missing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time, results are being provided only in the digital format and Assam government has directed students and parents not to reach schools to know their results and collect mark sheets.

All educational institutions in Assam have remained closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 and some have been turned to quarantine centres. Classes are expected to start for Class 10 and Class 12 students towards the later part of this month.

The results can be viewed on the following websites—results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, www.IndiaResults.com, www.results.shiksha, www.assam.shiksha, exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam, iresults.net, AssamJobAlerts.com, AssamResult.in, www.newstate.com, www.newsnation.in, www.jagaranjosh.com.

Students can also view the results on the mobile app-SEBA Results 2020.

“Due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the results for this year will be provided only in the digital format online. Students can collect hard copies of their mark sheets and pass certificates from their schools, once they reopen,” SEBA said in a release.

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier stated that students can download and print their mark sheets and the same can be used for admissions to colleges, schools etc.

“Utmost care has been taken to ensure accuracy in the results published. If any error is detected, same will be corrected by issuing corrigendum, if necessary, separately or along with the rechecking of results and will be sent to all examination centres,” said the SEBA release.

A total of 3.48 lakh students—163,999 boys, 184,747 girls—appeared for the HSLC exam while 9,707 students—3,851 boys, 5,856 girls—appeared for Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam conducted in February in 860 examination centres.

Nagaon district with 26,139 students had the highest number of students while Dima Hasao with 2,764 had the lowest. Evaluation of mark sheets was done in 39 zones..