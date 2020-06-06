Assam HSLC Result 2020 Live Updates: SEBA to declare 10th result today at 9 am

Assam HSLC Result 2020 LIVE: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the HSLC or class 10th result today at 9 am. The results will be declared online on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. There are some other third party websites as well which will show the Assam HSLC Results. Here in the liveblog, we will tell you about the details of Assam HSLC Result, list of websites where result can be checked, steps to check results online, pass percentage, topper list and other details. Follow live updates here.

08:35 am IST Assam Board HSLC Result 2020: Last year details In the year 2019, the Assam HSLC Result was declared on May 15.





08:30 am IST Assam HSLC Result 2020: Half an hour to go In just half an hour, SEBA will declare the Assam Board HSLC class 10th result 2020 at sebaonline.org. Stay tuned.





08:22 am IST Assam HSLC Result 2020: When and where to check Assam Board HSLC Result will be declared today at 9 am. Candidates can check their results online at sebonline.org. Click here to know how to check Assam Class 10th result 2020





08:00 am IST Assam HSLC Result 2020: Over 3 lakh candidates are waiting for their results Around 3.8 lakh students are anxiously waiting for their Assam Board HSLC results 2020. Check full details here.



