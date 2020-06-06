Assam HSLC Result 2020 Live Updates: SEBA to declare 10th result today at 9 am
Assam HSLC Result 2020 LIVE: SEBA will declare Assam Board class 10th result today at 9 am. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates on results.
-
08:35 am IST
Assam Board HSLC Result 2020: Last year details
-
08:30 am IST
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Half an hour to go
-
08:22 am IST
Assam HSLC Result 2020: When and where to check
-
08:00 am IST
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Over 3 lakh candidates are waiting for their results
-
07:53 am IST
Assam Board class 10th results 2020 to be declared soon
Assam HSLC Result 2020 LIVE: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the HSLC or class 10th result today at 9 am. The results will be declared online on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. There are some other third party websites as well which will show the Assam HSLC Results. Here in the liveblog, we will tell you about the details of Assam HSLC Result, list of websites where result can be checked, steps to check results online, pass percentage, topper list and other details. Follow live updates here.
Assam Board HSLC Result 2020: Last year details
In the year 2019, the Assam HSLC Result was declared on May 15.
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Half an hour to go
In just half an hour, SEBA will declare the Assam Board HSLC class 10th result 2020 at sebaonline.org. Stay tuned.
Assam HSLC Result 2020: When and where to check
Assam Board HSLC Result will be declared today at 9 am. Candidates can check their results online at sebonline.org. Click here to know how to check Assam Class 10th result 2020
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Over 3 lakh candidates are waiting for their results
Around 3.8 lakh students are anxiously waiting for their Assam Board HSLC results 2020. Check full details here.
Assam Board class 10th results 2020 to be declared soon
SEBA will declare Assam Board class 10th or HSLC Result 2020 today at 9 am. Students will be able to check their results online.