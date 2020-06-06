e-paper
Home / Education / SEBA Assam Board 10th result 2020 announced at sebaonline.org, all you need to know

SEBA Assam Board 10th result 2020 announced at sebaonline.org, all you need to know

Students who have appeared in the Assam HSLC examination 2020 can check their results online at sebaonline.org. Students can check their scorecard on the official website.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
The Board of Secondary Education Assam, or SEBA, on Saturday, declared the class 10th or HSLC result 2020 on its official website. A total of 64.8% students have passed the exam. Last year the pass percent was 60.23.

Students who have appeared in the Assam HSLC examination 2020 can check their results online at sebaonline.org. Students can check their scorecard on the official website. Students will have to log in using their credentials to check their SEBA HSLC Result 2020.

This year, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Padum Pukhuri High School in Darrang has bagged the first rank scoring 595 out of total 600 marks. Alankrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh has got second rank with 594 marks.

A total of 3.48 lakh students including 163,999 boys, 184,747 girls took the HSLC exam while 9,707 students including 3,851 boys, 5,856 girls took the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam conducted in February in 860 examination centres.

The results can be viewed on the following websites—results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, www.IndiaResults.com, www.results.shiksha, www.assam.shiksha, exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam, iresults.net, AssamJobAlerts.com, AssamResult.in, www.newstate.com, www.newsnation.in, www.jagaranjosh.com.

How to check the results:

1. Students can visit the official website at sebaonline.org

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Assam HSLC exam results 2020

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The Assam HSLC result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

