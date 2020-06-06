e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Assam Board class 10th result 2020 declared at sebaonline.org, get direct link here

Assam Board class 10th result 2020 declared at sebaonline.org, get direct link here

Assam Board Class 10th result 2020: SEBA has announced HSLC results 2020. Students can check their scorecard on the official website. The result can be checked on various other websites.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 08:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Board class 10th result 2020
Assam Board class 10th result 2020
         

Assam Board Class 10th HSLC result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) on Saturday declared the class 10th or HSLC result on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at sebaonline.org. Students can check their scorecard on the official website. The result can be checked on various other websites.

Check the full list of websites where the Assam HSLC Result 2020 is uploaded:

sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/assam, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, newsnation.in, iresults.net, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, results.siksha, assam.siksha

Students can also download an android app named SEBA Results 2020 from Google Play Store to check the results.

Follow live updates here

Students will have to log in using their credentials to check their SEBA HSLC Result 2020.

As per the media reports, around 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Board HSLC examination this year.

Here’s a direct link to check Assam Board Class 10th results 2020

tags
top news
Crucial India-China military meet over Ladakh standoff today. Here’s what to expect
Crucial India-China military meet over Ladakh standoff today. Here’s what to expect
LIVE: Brazil reports 1,005 deaths in 24 hours, Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit
LIVE: Brazil reports 1,005 deaths in 24 hours, Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit
With more than 2.35 lakh Covid-19 cases, India overtakes Italy to become sixth worst-hit country
With more than 2.35 lakh Covid-19 cases, India overtakes Italy to become sixth worst-hit country
‘A great day for George Floyd,’ says Trump as he hails strong jobs report for US
‘A great day for George Floyd,’ says Trump as he hails strong jobs report for US
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In