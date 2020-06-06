Assam Class 10th HSLC, AHM Result 2020 declared at sebaonline.org, 64.8% students pass

education

Assam Board (SEBA) has declared class 10th or HSLC Result 2020 today at sebaonline.org. Students who took the examination can check their results online by entering their roll number to check their Assam HSLC Result 2020. This year a total of 64.80% students have passed. The pass percentage of boys is 66.93% while the pass percent of girls is 62.91%.

As compared to last year, the pass percentage has increased. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 60.23. Nalbari district (78.73%) had the highest pass percentage while Dhubri with 44.20 was lowest.

A total of 3.48 lakh students including 163,999 boys and 184,747 girls had appeared for the Assam HSLC exam while 9,707 students including 3,851 boys, 5,856 girls had appeared for Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam conducted in February in 860 examination centres.

A total of 42 students have made it to top 10 merit list.This year, the Assam HSLC Results 2020 will be provided in digital format only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the results for this year will be provided only in the digital format online. Students can collect hard copies of their mark sheets and pass certificates from their schools, once they reopen,” SEBA said in a press statement.