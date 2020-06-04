e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Assam PAT 2020: Application deadline extended till this date, check details

Assam PAT 2020: Application deadline extended till this date, check details

Earlier, the deadline to submit the online applications was April 25 which was later extended till May 10.

education Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:05 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam PAT 2020. (Screengrab)
Assam PAT 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has further extended the last date to submit online applications for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 till June 10. Earlier, the deadline to submit the online applications was April 25 which was later extended till May 10.

However, the dates for downloading the admit card and exam are yet to be notified.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Assam PAT 2020 exam online at dte.assam.gov.in on or before June 10, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Assam PAT 2020 will be conducted for admission to polytechnics in the state.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information brochure.

top news
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In