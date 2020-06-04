Assam PAT 2020: Application deadline extended till this date, check details

education

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:05 IST

The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has further extended the last date to submit online applications for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 till June 10. Earlier, the deadline to submit the online applications was April 25 which was later extended till May 10.

However, the dates for downloading the admit card and exam are yet to be notified.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Assam PAT 2020 exam online at dte.assam.gov.in on or before June 10, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Assam PAT 2020 will be conducted for admission to polytechnics in the state.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information brochure.