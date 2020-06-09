Assam Police Recruitment 2020: 451 constable vacancies notified, check details

education

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:08 IST

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has released an official notification for the recruitment of Constable/Guardsman (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards.

The online registration process will begin from Wednesday on June 10, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at slrbpassam.in on or before June 30, 2020. However, candidates will not have to pay any application fee for the registration.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 451 vacancies of constables. Out of which, 316 vacancies are for male, and 135 for female candidates.

Candidates should be between 18 to 36 years old as on January 1, 2020.

Educational qualification:

i) H.S.L.C or Class X passed from a recognized Board or Council.

ii) Other Qualification: Home Guards Training Certificate or NCC ‘A’ Certificate

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.