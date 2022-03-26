Home / Education / Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Apply for 104 sports quota vacancies
Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Apply for 104 sports quota vacancies

  • Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for these posts under sports quota at assamrifles.gov.in. 
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Notification out for 104 sports quota vacancies (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Office of the Director General, Assam Rifles, has released a recruitment notification for 104 posts under the sports quota. Candidates can apply at assamrifles.gov.in.

The registration process was scheduled to begin today, March 26, but the server is not live yet. The last date to apply is April 30.

"The Recruitment Rally will be held at Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), Mantripukri (Manipur). The Recruitment Rally is tentatively scheduled with effect from 04 Jul 2022 onwards. Depend[ing] upon COVID pandemic situation, the exact date of reporting at rally site will be mentioned in calling letters," an official statement said.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Name of sportsMaleFemale
Football1010
Boxing1110
Rowing810
Archery96
Cross Country10-
Athletics10-
Polo46

The advertised vacancies may increase or decrease at any time/ stage of the recruitment process due to administrative reasons, an official statement said. 

To apply for these posts, candidates can go to the Assam Rifles website and click on ‘Online Form’ under the ‘JOIN ASSAM RIFLES’. Here's the detailed notification

General and OBC category candidates will pay 100 as application fee. There is no application fee for SC, ST and female candidates. 

Saturday, March 26, 2022
