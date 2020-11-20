Assam TET 2020: Online registration process begins, check full details here

education

Assam TET 2020: The online registration process for Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Assam TET between November 20 and 30 at ssa.assam.gov.in. Last date to pay the application fee is December 3. Assam TET 2020 will be held on January 10, 2021.



Assam TET Eligibility Criteria:

Post-Graduation with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teachers Education recognized institution, but degrees obtained from off campus and distance education institutions shall not be considered as valid. (If the Territorial Jurisdiction of the institution is beyond their approved jurisdiction then the Institution and the subject in which the degree is awarded must have approval of UGC and all other concerned authorities).

Assam TET Exam Pattern:

Passing Marks:

All candidates shall have to appear and pass in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the Government scoring minimum 60% marks in case of General category candidates and minimum of 55% marks in case of SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PH candidates.

Application Fee:

Rs 500 for general category candidates and Rs 300 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC and PwD candidates. Fee can be paid in online mode only.

Validity of Certificate:

All candidates who pass the TET will be awarded a certificate. The validity of the certificate shall be for a maximum period of seven years from the date of issue of the certificate by the Empowered Committee, Government of Assam subject to the condition that the candidate otherwise fulfills the eligibility criteria prescribed as per Govt. of Assam Service rule for recruitment as Post Graduate Teacher.