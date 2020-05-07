Assam thinks of rescheduling school calendar due to Covid-19 lockdown

education

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:40 IST

In view of the lockdown and its affect on education, the Assam government is considering changes in the school calendar.

Schools session in Assam start from January and end in December, but from this year the government is contemplating extending it till March like in other parts of the country and starting the next session from April.

“This year we are announcing summer break for schools from May 1 to May 31 in view of the lockdown. Therefore, even if lockdown is lifted after May 17, students don’t have to come to school till the end of the month,” Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

He said that this year results of Class 10 and Class 12 boards will be announced in June and instead of hard copies digitized mark sheets will be given to students online.

“Students can take admissions in schools and colleges using these digital mark sheets. The admission process will be conducted online. School and college authorities can verify the mark sheets from the officials websites of the respective boards,” Sarma said.

In order to help students from the state wishing to come back, the state government has decided to give Rs 5,000 each to students coming back from West and South India, Rs 3,000 each to those returning from North India and Rs 2,000 each to those coming back from East India.

Those interested to return can call at 18003453525 or email to assamstudenthelpdesk@gmail.com. The financial assistance will be given after the students return to Assam.