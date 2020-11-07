e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Attendance drops in Uttarakhand schools as many teachers test Covid positive

Attendance drops in Uttarakhand schools as many teachers test Covid positive

Attendance has dropped in schools of Uttarakhand from the day of schools reopening till Friday as many teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Representative
Representative(REUTERS)
         

Attendance has dropped in schools of Uttarakhand from the day of schools reopening till Friday as many teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state.

Mukul Kumar Sati, additional director for secondary education in the Kumaon region of the state said, “We have not gotten 100% attendance since schools reopened in the state. In the first few days schools reported better attendance compared to the end of the week. Initially 30-40 students from class 10-12 were attending classes on average per school but now it has reduced to less than 20.”

The state government is mulling to get testing done for all students studying in the state but final decision will be taken after looking into the logistical issues like availability of testing kits and how to cover students from remote areas.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for education in the state said that the education department is in talks with the health department to solve the logistical issues.

“Testing is mandatory for all students returning to boarding schools as the number of students are limited and they would be travelling from outside the state, but for day schools getting the testing done for all students is a little difficult because of the number of students. We have around one lakh students and teachers in just class 10 and 12. For testing we have to check the availability of testing kits, then how to reach each and every student in the remotest of the areas. Many such issues need to be considered before taking a final decision, but we will ensure that studies do not get impacted due to this,” said Sundaram.

He added that the district magistrates have been given the authority to take call on closing schools in their respective areas depending on cases.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and in touch with all district magistrates. If there is a spike in cases in a certain area, then contact tracing can be done and decision on closing schools will be taken area-wise instead of a state-wide decision,” added the secretary.

top news
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly Election 2020India’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In