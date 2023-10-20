B Borooah College accredited NAAC A++, first govt. college in NE to get it: Edu Minister
“Congratulations B. Borooah College, Guwahati for being accredited with NAAC A++ Grade (CGPA of 3.62)…." the minister posted on X.
B Borooah College, Guwahati has been awarded the A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.62, which is the highest ever accreditation achieved by a government college in the North East. Assam Chief Minister Ranoj Pegu shared this information on X (previously Twitter).
“Congratulations B. Borooah College, Guwahati for being accredited with NAAC A++ Grade (CGPA of 3.62). It is the first Govt. Sector college in the entire NE to receive NAAC A++. Kudos to the Principal Dr Satyendra Nath Barman and his team,” Pegu said.
The minister also shared a screenshot of the email sent to the principal of the college by NAAC mentioning that this accreditation will be valid for a period of five years, starting on October 18, 2023.
About the college
B Borooah College was established in 1943 in the name of Bholanath Borooah, a pioneer businessmen of the state who was also a close associate of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah .
Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, the first Chief Minister of Assam, founded the college and served as the President of the governing body and the Principal.
The college started functioning under the shadow of World War 2 and was a part of the Indian nationalistic struggle against foreign rule.
Classes in the college started on September 13 with 15 students in the premises of Kamrup Academy HS.School.
B Borooah first started as a night college with an aim of giving an opportunity to the poor students who earned their livelihood during the day.
