Bank of Maharashtra SCO Recruitment: Notification released for special cadre officer, details here

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:43 IST

Bank of Maharashtra has released the official notification for specialist cadre officer (SCO) recruitment. There are a total of 50 vacancies.

The online application will begin on December 16 and the last date to apply is December 31, 2019.

The post include Network & Security Administrators, Database Administrator, System Administrator, System Administrator, Production Support Engineer, E-Mail Administrator, Business Analyst.

The educational qualification varies for different posts. Candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Exam Pattern:

The registered candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a group discussion or interview.

Training and Probation:

The selected candidates will be imparted basic banking knowledge after joining, through an online course and they have to complete the courses before stipulated date. The selected candidates, at the time of joining, will have to execute a Bond for a value of Rs. 2.00 lakh (Rs. Two lakh only) to serve the Bank for a minimum period of one year.

Click here for official notification