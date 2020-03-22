BARC Recruitment 2020: Apply for medical and technical officer vacancies from March 30

education

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:48 IST

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of medical and technical officers on its official website. The online registration process will begin on March 30, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at barc.gov.in on or before April 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies of medical and technical officers at BARC. Out of which, one vacancy is for Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Obstetrics & Gynecology), one for Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Dental Surgeon – Pedodontia), one for Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Radiology), one for Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty Medical Officer), Medical /Scientific Officer-C (Medical), and three for Technical Officer-C (one each for chemistry, Mechanical Engg, and Instrumentation/Electronic Engg).

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. Applicants belonging to the SC/ST, Persons with Disability category and Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Educational qualification:

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Obstetrics & Gynecology): A candidate should have an MD / M.S./ DNB degree or an equivalent in Gynecology from a recognized university.

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Dental Surgeon – Pedodontia): A candidate should have a M.D.S. (Pedodontia) degree from a recognised university.

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Radiology): A candidate should have a M.D./ DNB degree or an equivalent in Radio-diagnosis from a recognised university.

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty Medical Officer) and Medical /Scientific Officer-C (Medical): A candidate should have a MBBS with one-year institutional experience. However, mandatory internship shall not be counted as experience.

Technical Officer-C (Chemistry): A candidate should have M.Sc in Chemistry with at least 60% marks or its equivalent CGPA from a recognized university.

Technical Officer-C (Mechanical Engg.): A candidate should have a B. E. / B. Tech. in Mechanical discipline with at least 60% marks or its equivalent CGPA from a recognized university.

Technical Officer-C (Instrumentation/Electronic Engg.): A candidate should have a B. E. / B. Tech. in Instrumentation/Electronic Engg. discipline with at least 60% marks or its equivalent CGPA from a recognized university.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification