BCCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Medical Executive posts, details here

Published on Oct 15, 2022 01:08 PM IST

Coal India Limited has invited applications for the post of Medical Executives in in Bharat Coking Coal Limited.

ByHT Education Desk

Coal India Limited has invited applications for the post of Medical Executives in in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is October 29. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.bcclweb.in.

BCCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 41 vacancies of Sr.Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3) and Sr. Medical Officer (E3).

BCCL recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit for the Sr.Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) is 42 years and for Sr.Medical Officer/Medical Specialist ( E3 Grade) is 35 years.

BCCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format to the General Manager (Personnel/EE), Bharat Coking Coal Limited at Executive Establishment, Koyla Bhawan, Post: Koyla Nagar, BCCL Township, Dist Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826005. The application should reach on or before 5.00 PM of October 29.

Notification here

