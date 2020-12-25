BCECE UGMAC revised counselling schedule out, merit list to be released tomorrow

education

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 11:53 IST

BCECE UGMAC 2020:Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Thursday released revised schedule of counselling for Undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) 2020 on its official website. According to the schedule, the merit list and counselling programme will be released on December 26. BCECEB had earlier extended the last date to register for 2nd round of seat allocation till December 26. Candidates can register online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

After the publication of seat allocation result at 10 pm on December 26, updated seat matrix will be released on December 28 at 10 am.The proposed date of offline counselling (mop-up round) is December 28 and 29.

The detailed counselling programme for BCECE UGMAC 2020 will be uploaded on the official website on December 26.

Click here to check official notice