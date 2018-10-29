Be careful while recommending books: CBSE to schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated schools to display on their websites, the books that are recommended by them. The board has also held that the principals and school managers should put forth a signed declaration that they have gone through the books and own responsibility for the content.



In its latest affiliation byelaws, released earlier this month by human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar. The board has made clear that the school would be held responsible in case it recommends books with objectionable content.

Last month, the director general of primary education department had warned of strict action against private schools in Uttarakhand saying prescribing non-NCERT books may even lead to cancellation of their no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The department served notices to 186 private schools of the state affiliated to CBSE in this regard. The state government had taken a decision earlier this year to make books by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) compulsory for all private CBSE schools of the state. This decision was also backed by the high court in April.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:13 IST