IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
education

Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12

Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:29 PM IST

The West Bengal government is exploring possibilities to reopen schools and begin classes in the higher grades from February 12 by conforming to COVID-19 protocols, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.

Stating that nothing has been finalised as yet, Chatterjee said the Education Department would issue the necessary notification and those concerned would come to know when the schools reopen.

State-run and aided schools have been closed since March 17 last year since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"We are weighing the possibility of reopening schools, to start classes for standards 9-12 from February 12 following all COVID-19 standard safety precautions," he said.

The school authorities have held online classes for the students and tutorials were held by television channels for higher classes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal government school reopening partha chatterjee
app
Close
BPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
BPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

BPSC Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for Art and Culture officers on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
education

Punjab school closed after 14 students, 3 teachers test positive for virus

PTI, Nawanshahr
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Samples of more teachers and students, including those from the primary section, are being collected by the Health Department, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
education

Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
education

Include border area in itinerary of education tours for students: Jitendra Singh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Include border areas in itinerary of regular education tours for students: Jitendra Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

11-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh set to appear for Class 10 board exams

PTI, Durg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy set to appear for Class 10 board exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
exam results

UPSC civil services results 2019: Marks of recommended candidates released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • The commission had declared the UPSC CSE final results on August 4, 2020, in which 829 candidates qualified the examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021.(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021.(PTI file)
admissions

JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results online at ibps.in on or before February 7, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days

By Rajeev Mullick | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU
IGNOU
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
education

Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools soon

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Chief Minister's Office said the classes should be resumed only after complete evaluation of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
employment news

SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for central region released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo )
Representational image. (File photo )
board exams

Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Gujarat HC

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Govt should ensure no child drops out due to inability to pay fees: Guj HC
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP